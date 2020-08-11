Samsung has introduced a new 'Mystic Blue' color variant of its recently-launched flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note20, in India. It joins the existing Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green color options that were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. The new shade offers a matte-like finish along with a color-matched S Pen. However, specifications-wise, it remains unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note20: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 features a metal-glass body with a bezel-less punch-hole design and IP68 dust and water-resistance. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an improved S Pen with 26ms latency. Further, it is offered in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 bears a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The India-specific Galaxy Note20 draws power from an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired fast-charging and Qi-based wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?