As the successor to its budget-friendly A5 smartphone, OPPO is working to launch the A6 model in India soon. According to 91mobiles, the handset may be launched "as early as September." At present, there is no credible information about the specifications of the handset but rumors suggest it will sport a waterdrop notch screen, quad rear cameras, and mid-range hardware. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A6: At a glance

The OPPO A6 is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels on the top and bottom, and a plastic body. On the rear, it is likely to pack a quad-camera and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset is also tipped to sport a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The quad rear camera module on the OPPO A6 is said to comprise a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, an 8MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

According to reports, the OPPO A6 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset is likely to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?