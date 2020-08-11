Xiaomi has released a new 'Onyx Black' color variant of its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9, in India. It joins the Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red models that were unveiled in India back in July. The new shade offers a gradient glossy finish, similar to the other hues. However, in terms of specifications, it remains unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 9: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is now available in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, Scarlet Red, and Onyx Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 features a quad rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?