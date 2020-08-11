Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, experts have repeatedly underlined the importance of physical distancing, frequently washing hands, and wearing face masks or coverings. The benefits of wearing masks cannot be overstated, since they offer protection to the wearer and others around them, provided you wear the right one and do it correctly. So, which one is the right mask for you?

Surgical masks Surgical grade single-use masks shield against large droplets

Surgical grade masks are fluid resistant and offer the wearer protection against large droplets, splashes, or sprays of bodily or other hazardous fluids, according to the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Such masks do not offer protection against airborne particles owing to the loose-fitting. However, there are video tutorials showing how the fit can be fixed using rubber bands.

N95 Surgical N-95 masks filter 95% of airborne particles

Surgical N95 masks offer greater protection against large droplets and small particle aerosols (only non-oil aerosols). They filter out at least 95% of airborne particles if worn correctly, which could be tricky for some people. The masks also fit well around the face. However, the issue with N95 masks is that they are expensive, especially considering that they are single-use.

Issues However, surgical masks aren't meant for general public

The issue with these surgical-grade masks is that they are not meant for public use. The masks are in short supply and are needed more in hospitals, particularly COVID-19 hospitals. Further, these masks are disposable and have to be disposed of (properly) after each use. Hence, the masks, along with the PPEs, gloves, etc., are leading to a global biomedical waste crisis.

Information Valved respirator N-95 masks are not recommended

As pointed out by the Indian government and experts, valved respirator N-95 masks are not recommended as they could allow unfiltered air to escape when a wearer exhales, defeating the purpose of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cloth masks How good are cloth-based face masks/coverings?

Considering the cost, the supply shortage, and the waste factors, reusable cloth masks are widely-recommended for the general public. Even simple cloth coverings offer some protection. An analysis by scientists at University College London noted that reusable masks perform most of the tasks of single-use masks. The Indian government has also detailed the process of making face masks and coverings at home.

Three-layer masks What does the WHO recommend?