In a bid to help regular internet users build an online presence for themselves, Google has launched a feature called 'People cards' on Search. The capability, currently exclusive to India, lets you create a virtual visiting card to highlight your credentials on the search engine and gain more traction on the internet. Here's all you need to know about it.

Feature Public profile highlighting all important details

Available only on mobile, People cards are basically public profiles you can create for Google Search by putting in basic details like your professional website, bio, education/work, and contact. Once you submit this information, the profile will start appearing as a "virtual visiting card" for anyone who looks you up on Google. The internet giant uses its Knowledge Graph to display this individual-specific module.

Advantage Handy for budding professionals, performers

By displaying a virtual card for individual users, Google hopes to help people willing to make their online presence. This, the company claims, will be useful to any professional, businessperson, or performer who is just getting started and may not have a highly popular website or verified account. "You can highlight information about yourself that you want others to know," Google notes.

Caveats Only Google account users can make People cards

In order to create a People card, you need to have a Google account with a verified phone number. However, for each account, only one People card can be created so that there are no duplicates or fake profiles. You can also edit the information on your card or delete it completely from the search engine if needed.

Safeguards Safeguards to prevent abuse also in place

Google claims to have various safeguards in place to prevent the abuse of this feature, including manual and automated techniques that flag and remove cards with policy-violating content. Notably, the company has also added options for users to flag cards with low-quality information or those created by an impersonator. Once you submit the feedback, Google will review the request and take action.

Steps How to create your virtual visiting card on Google Search?