Last updated on Aug 11, 2020, 04:48 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Sharma
In a bid to help regular internet users build an online presence for themselves, Google has launched a feature called 'People cards' on Search.
The capability, currently exclusive to India, lets you create a virtual visiting card to highlight your credentials on the search engine and gain more traction on the internet.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Available only on mobile, People cards are basically public profiles you can create for Google Search by putting in basic details like your professional website, bio, education/work, and contact.
Once you submit this information, the profile will start appearing as a "virtual visiting card" for anyone who looks you up on Google.
The internet giant uses its Knowledge Graph to display this individual-specific module.
By displaying a virtual card for individual users, Google hopes to help people willing to make their online presence.
This, the company claims, will be useful to any professional, businessperson, or performer who is just getting started and may not have a highly popular website or verified account.
"You can highlight information about yourself that you want others to know," Google notes.
In order to create a People card, you need to have a Google account with a verified phone number.
However, for each account, only one People card can be created so that there are no duplicates or fake profiles.
You can also edit the information on your card or delete it completely from the search engine if needed.
Google claims to have various safeguards in place to prevent the abuse of this feature, including manual and automated techniques that flag and remove cards with policy-violating content.
Notably, the company has also added options for users to flag cards with low-quality information or those created by an impersonator.
Once you submit the feedback, Google will review the request and take action.
To create your virtual visiting card, head over to Google Search on mobile, log into your Google account, and search for "Add me to Search".
On the results page, you will see a prompt saying "Add yourself to Google Search". Click "Get started" and fill most, if not all, of the information requested on the next page with a short bio and hit "Submit".
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.