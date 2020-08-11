Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched the Y1s smartphone in Cambodia. The handset comes with an entry-level MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, a single rear camera, and a 4,030mAh battery. However, there is no word if Vivo Y1s will be launched in India. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y1s: At a glance

The Vivo Y1s features a plastic body and a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel packs a single camera. However, it misses out on a fingerprint scanner. The Vivo handset sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Halo FullView LCD screen, and is offered in Aurora Blue and Olive Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y1s has a single 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling. The rear camera supports features like High Dynamic Range (HDR), Face detection, and digital zoom.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y1s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and packs a 4,030mAh battery. On the connectivity side, it offers support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?