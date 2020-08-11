Last updated on Aug 11, 2020, 07:24 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched the Y1s smartphone in Cambodia.
The handset comes with an entry-level MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, a single rear camera, and a 4,030mAh battery.
However, there is no word if Vivo Y1s will be launched in India.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo Y1s features a plastic body and a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel packs a single camera. However, it misses out on a fingerprint scanner.
The Vivo handset sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Halo FullView LCD screen, and is offered in Aurora Blue and Olive Black color options.
The Vivo Y1s has a single 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling. The rear camera supports features like High Dynamic Range (HDR), Face detection, and digital zoom.
The Vivo Y1s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and packs a 4,030mAh battery.
On the connectivity side, it offers support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Vivo Y1s is priced at $109 (approximately Rs. 8,000) for the solo 2GB/32GB storage variant. The handset is currently available in Cambodia. However, its availability in India remains unclear at the moment.
