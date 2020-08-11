Last updated on Aug 11, 2020, 07:24 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a suitable deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount Rs. 15,000 on the Motorola Edge+ (12GB/256GB model).
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 7,500 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards.
Here are more details.
The Motorola Edge+ (12GB/256GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 74,999 (MRP: Rs. 89,999). You can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 7,500 by paying through HDFC Bank Credit Cards.
Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,150 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 54,349.
The Motorola Edge+ features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and curved screen edges. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is available in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey color options.
The Motorola Edge+ offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D sensor. On the front, it packs a 25MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Motorola Edge+ draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired, 18W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.