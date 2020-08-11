If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a suitable deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount Rs. 15,000 on the Motorola Edge+ (12GB/256GB model). To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 7,500 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. Here are more details.

Key details Everything you need to know about the deal

The Motorola Edge+ (12GB/256GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 74,999 (MRP: Rs. 89,999). You can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 7,500 by paying through HDFC Bank Credit Cards. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,150 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 54,349.

Design and display Motorola Edge+: At a glance

The Motorola Edge+ features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and curved screen edges. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Edge+ offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D sensor. On the front, it packs a 25MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood