Last updated on Aug 12, 2020, 11:36 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's affordable smartphone, the C11, will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. It was launched in the country in July and has been available only through flash sales.
As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Realme C11 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera module. It misses out on a fingerprint scanner but supports face unlock feature.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in Rich Green and Rich Grey color options.
The Realme C11 features a dual rear camera module that comprises a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calling.
The Realme C11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Realme C11 costs Rs. 7,499 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. Buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and up to Rs. 500 MobiKwik SuperCash on Realme's website.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.