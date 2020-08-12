Realme's affordable smartphone, the C11, will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. It was launched in the country in July and has been available only through flash sales. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme C11: At a glance

The Realme C11 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera module. It misses out on a fingerprint scanner but supports face unlock feature. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Rich Green and Rich Grey color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C11 features a dual rear camera module that comprises a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?