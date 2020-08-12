Last updated on Aug 12, 2020, 01:04 pm
Shubham Gupta
Taking on Samsung's Note 20 Ultra, Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 10 Ultra, in China.
It arrives as the company's most powerful handset to date, headlining a top-tier Snapdragon 865 chipset, quad rear cameras with 120x zoom, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and industry-leading 120W fast-charging support.
The Mi 10 Ultra will go on sale starting August 16.
Here's our roundup.
The Mi 10 Ultra offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and curved screen edges. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and Transparent Edition color options.
The Mi 10 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.0) portrait camera, and a 48MP (f/4.1) telephoto camera with 120x hybrid zoom. For selfies, it houses a 20MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.
The Mi 10 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It also comes with a sophisticated cooling system.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.
Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.
The Mi 10 Ultra starts at CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs. 57,000) for the entry-level 8GB/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 75,200) for the range-topping 16GB/512GB variant. As for availability, it will go on sale in China starting August 16.
