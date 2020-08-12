Taking on Samsung's Note 20 Ultra, Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 10 Ultra, in China. It arrives as the company's most powerful handset to date, headlining a top-tier Snapdragon 865 chipset, quad rear cameras with 120x zoom, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and industry-leading 120W fast-charging support. The Mi 10 Ultra will go on sale starting August 16. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 10 Ultra: At a glance

The Mi 10 Ultra offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and curved screen edges. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and Transparent Edition color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.0) portrait camera, and a 48MP (f/4.1) telephoto camera with 120x hybrid zoom. For selfies, it houses a 20MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It also comes with a sophisticated cooling system. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?