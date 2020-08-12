Expanding its portfolio of premium smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30 Ultra in China. It joins the already-existing Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition models. The handset comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi K30 Ultra: At a glance

The Redmi K30 Ultra features an uninterrupted all-screen design with ultra-slim bezels and a metal-glass body. On the rear, it packs a circular quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Moonlight White, Midnight Black, and Mint Green color options.

Information Realme K30 Ultra has a 64MP quad rear camera

The Redmi K30 Ultra offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it packs a 20MP motorized pop-up selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi K30 Ultra draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, dual-mode 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?