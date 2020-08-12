Last updated on Aug 12, 2020, 03:39 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of premium smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30 Ultra in China. It joins the already-existing Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition models.
The handset comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
The Redmi K30 Ultra features an uninterrupted all-screen design with ultra-slim bezels and a metal-glass body. On the rear, it packs a circular quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Moonlight White, Midnight Black, and Mint Green color options.
The Redmi K30 Ultra offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it packs a 20MP motorized pop-up selfie camera.
The Redmi K30 Ultra draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, dual-mode 5G, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi K30 Ultra starts at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 21,500) for the base-end 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the top-end 8GB/512GB variant. As for availability, the handset will go on sale in China starting August 14.
