In the wake of COVID-19, millions of kids have been asked to switch to the routine of online 'virtual' classes and studying from home. It is a major shift from the conventional notion of schooling and has left many young learners struggling with their classwork/homework. Now, realizing this problem, Google is offering some assistance through its Lens image recognition tool. Here's how.

Lens First, what is Google Lens?

Announced at I/O 2017, Google Lens is a camera-based scanner that provides relevant information by analyzing photos of real-life objects through a neural network. The technology has been updated over the years to perform a range of functions, including things like virtual on-screen translation of a text, copying of real-world text to a computer, and detecting the name and details of objects and places.

Ability New 'homework' filter to solve problems

Now, in light of the current crisis, Google has added a 'Homework' filter into Lens to help with Math problems. Using this tool, you (or your child) can scan a math equation/problem and have it directly solved. Lens recognizes the problem almost instantly and offers a solution, along with step-by-step instructions to help you understand how to solve correctly the next time.

Benefit Plus, it also shows key concepts for understanding

In addition to offering solutions, Lens will also show key concepts, similar problems, and related videos to help you fully understand the topic and how to handle other, more difficult problems around it. Further, if you are stuck on some other subject's question, scanning with the filter will produce a Knowledge Panel card showing graphics and explanations for that particular topic.

