OPPO has once again slashed the prices of its premium mid-range smartphone, the Reno3 Pro, in India. The 8GB/128GB variant has received a price-cut of Rs. 2,000 while the 8GB/256GB model has become cheaper by Rs. 3,000. The price-revision is permanent in nature. However, at the time of writing, Amazon had only updated the prices of the 8GB/128GB model. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno3 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Reno3 Pro offers a plastic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-selfie cameras, and overall slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White color variants.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno3 Pro bears a quad rear camera comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, the dual-lens setup includes a 44MP (f/2.4) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. The handset also offers 4K video recording capabilities via the rear camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno3 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and packs a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What are the new prices?