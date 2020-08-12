ASUS has announced that the top-end 12GB RAM variant of its flagship gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3, will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart on August 21.

The handset was launched in India last month and its 8GB/128GB variant went on sale on August 6.

As for the highlights, it has a 144Hz AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.