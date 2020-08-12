Last updated on Aug 12, 2020, 07:40 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
ASUS has announced that the top-end 12GB RAM variant of its flagship gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3, will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart on August 21.
The handset was launched in India last month and its 8GB/128GB variant went on sale on August 6.
As for the highlights, it has a 144Hz AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Gamers, it’s time to roar out your battle cry. Prepare to rule them all with the mightier #ROGPhone3 12GB | 256GB variant coming to you at ₹57,999! Visit @flipkart https://t.co/by1Bg1doiX and hit ‘Notify me’ to catch the sale on 21st August, 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/2DPtUrOUsh— ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) August 12, 2020
The ROG Phone 3 features a metal-glass body, a conventional screen with prominent bezels, Air Trigger 3 shoulder buttons, and dual front-facing speakers.
On the rear, it houses a triple-camera setup, an air vent for faster heat dissipation, and a glowing ROG logo.
The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.
The ROG Phone 3 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro camera.
On the front, there is a single 24MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.
The rear camera supports 8K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The India-specific ROG Phone 3 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based ROG UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
It also offers support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and dual Type-C ports.
The 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 carry a price-tag of Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 57,999, respectively. As mentioned before, the handset will go on sale via Flipkart on August 21 at 12 pm.
