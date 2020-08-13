Last updated on Aug 13, 2020, 12:05 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme is all set to launch the C15 and C12 smartphones in India on August 18 at 12:30 pm, the company has revealed.
The Realme C15 was announced in Indonesia last month and hence, its specifications are no mystery. However, the Realme C12 is a new handset. It is expected to come with an HD+ screen, Helio P35 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.
The Realme C15 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the handset draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It also packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
The Realme C15 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Meanwhile, according to the leaks and reports, the Realme C12 will borrow the design and display of the C15. Hence, it should feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
At the heart, the handset is tipped to pack an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery.
As per the teaser, the Realme C12 will bear a triple rear camera module. However, the specifications of the sensors are unclear at the moment. For selfies and video calling, it is likely to offer an 8MP front-facing camera.
In Indonesia, the Realme C15 is priced at IDR 19,99,000 (Rs. 10,300). However, in India, the handset is likely to be priced under Rs. 10,000.
As for the Realme C12, it will be cheaper than the C15 but slightly costlier than the C11 model, which was launched at Rs. 7,499.
The official details will be revealed at the launch event on August 18.
