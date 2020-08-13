Realme is all set to launch the C15 and C12 smartphones in India on August 18 at 12:30 pm, the company has revealed. The Realme C15 was announced in Indonesia last month and hence, its specifications are no mystery. However, the Realme C12 is a new handset. It is expected to come with an HD+ screen, Helio P35 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Phone #1 Realme C15

The Realme C15 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It also packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information Realme C15 sports a 13MP quad rear camera

The Realme C15 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 Realme C12

Meanwhile, according to the leaks and reports, the Realme C12 will borrow the design and display of the C15. Hence, it should feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the heart, the handset is tipped to pack an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Information It will have a triple-lens rear camera

As per the teaser, the Realme C12 will bear a triple rear camera module. However, the specifications of the sensors are unclear at the moment. For selfies and video calling, it is likely to offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

Pricing How much will the handsets cost?