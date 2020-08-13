Last updated on Aug 13, 2020, 12:35 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update for its flagship smartphone, the Mi 10 Pro.
The firmware brings new system icons and smoother animations, a new control center with quick toggles, updated dark mode, full-screen navigation gestures, and some live wallpapers.
The MIUI 12 update also bumps the Android security patch to July 2020.
Here are more details.
The firmware carries build number MIUI V12.0.1.0.QJAEUXM and has a download size of 1GB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. The update is currently live in Europe but a wider release is expected to happen in the coming weeks.
The Mi 10 Pro features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and curved screen edges. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset has a 90Hz 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Alpine White and Solstice Grey color options.
The Mi 10 Pro features a quad rear camera comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera, and a 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Mi 10 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W wired and 30W wireless charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
