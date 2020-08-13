In the updates since last night, TikTok's parent company ByteDance was reported to have approached Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries for a potential investment in the video service's India business. The companies have been in talks since last month but have not yet reached a deal, which can turn out to be a life-saver for TikTok's currently banned India operations. Here are other major developments.

After a California judge ordered Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as full-time employees rather than contractors, the companies threatened to cease operations in the state. "It's hard to believe we'll be able to switch our model to full-time employment quickly," Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, noting it would force a shutdown. Both Uber, Lyft plan to appeal the court's decision.

In a major step forward in the race for space, Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace became the first private Indian company to test-fire an upper-stage rocket engine. The milestone comes as the two-year-old start-up moves to test-launch its first rocket by December 2021 and then create a line of 'Vikram' launch vehicles in the years to come.

Apple has released iOS 13.6.1, fixing a major problem reported by iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max users - a green screen tint after unlocking. The issue surfaced more than two months ago after iOS 13.4 update and was related to a "thermal management issue," according to Apple. Notably, the latest update also fixes issues with storage space and the new Exposure Notification framework.

