Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 6i, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The handset was launched in the country last month as a rebranded version of Realme 6s.

As for the key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery.