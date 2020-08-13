Last updated on Aug 13, 2020, 11:50 am
Shubham Gupta
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 6i, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
The handset was launched in the country last month as a rebranded version of Realme 6s.
As for the key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery.
The Realme 6i features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
It is offered in Eclipse Black and Lunar White color options.
The Realme 6i sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Realme 6i draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port
The Realme 6i costs Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB model. As for sale offers, buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.
