Last updated on Aug 13, 2020, 03:24 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Vivo has launched the S1 Prime model in Myanmar. The handset comes as a slightly tweaked version of the X50 Lite which was unveiled in Australia back in May.
It features a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, quad rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo S1 Prime has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel houses a diamond-shaped quad-camera module.
The handset bears a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Jade Black and Nebula Blue color options.
The Vivo S1 Prime features a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Vivo S1 Prime draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM radio, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In Myanmar, the Vivo S1 Prime is priced at MMK 3,89,800 (approximately Rs. 21,300) for the solo 8GB/128GB storage variant and is available on sale. However, at present, there is no official word on the availability of the handset in other regions.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.