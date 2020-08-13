It features a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, quad rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

As the latest addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Vivo has launched the S1 Prime model in Myanmar. The handset comes as a slightly tweaked version of the X50 Lite which was unveiled in Australia back in May.

The Vivo S1 Prime has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel houses a diamond-shaped quad-camera module.

The handset bears a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Further, it is offered in Jade Black and Nebula Blue color options.