As a follow-up to its RAZR (2019), Motorola is expected to unveil a new RAZR 5G (or RAZR 2020) foldable smartphone on September 9. The tech giant has sent out media invites for a launch event with a description that reads "getting ready to flip the smartphone experience once again." As per reports, the handset will come with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765 chipset.

Design and display Motorola RAZR 5G: At a glance

The RAZR 5G will reportedly retain the design and display of its predecessor. Hence, we can expect to see a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display on the outer shell for accessing notifications. The handset is also rumored to replace the physical fingerprint reader seen on the RAZR (2019) with an in-display scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The upcoming RAZR 5G is tipped to sport a single 48MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera that will be housed in the notch of the internal screen. For reference, the RAZR (2019) came with a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola RAZR 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and is likely to pack a 2,845mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?