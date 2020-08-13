Last updated on Aug 13, 2020, 03:26 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
As a follow-up to its RAZR (2019), Motorola is expected to unveil a new RAZR 5G (or RAZR 2020) foldable smartphone on September 9.
The tech giant has sent out media invites for a launch event with a description that reads "getting ready to flip the smartphone experience once again."
As per reports, the handset will come with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765 chipset.
The RAZR 5G will reportedly retain the design and display of its predecessor.
Hence, we can expect to see a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display on the outer shell for accessing notifications.
The handset is also rumored to replace the physical fingerprint reader seen on the RAZR (2019) with an in-display scanner.
The upcoming RAZR 5G is tipped to sport a single 48MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera that will be housed in the notch of the internal screen. For reference, the RAZR (2019) came with a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper.
The Motorola RAZR 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset should run on Android 10 and is likely to pack a 2,845mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the RAZR 5G. However, given the RAZR (2019) was launched in India at Rs. 1.25 lakh, we can expect the upcoming model to carry a similar price-tag.
