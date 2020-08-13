-
Apple's flagship iPhones, which are usually announced in September, are likely to go official in October this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.
According to analyst Jon Prosser, the tech giant will unveil the iPhone 12 series in the week commencing October 12. However, the updated Apple Watch and iPad will be launched via press release around September 7.
Here's our roundup.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Jon Prosser's tip-off
Release date
iPhone 12 Pro devices likely to be released in November
Prosser claims that the pre-orders for the iPhone 12 models will commence soon after the launch event and shipping will begin around October 19. However, the high-end iPhone 12 Pro variants will be released in November.
He notes that this information is "in the system," but the dates could "slip/change" considering the "staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of dates for Pro models."
From the grapevine
What do we know about the upcoming iPhone 12 line-up?
According to previous leaks, the upcoming iPhone 12 line-up will include two standard models and two Pro variants.
The regular iPhone 12 series will bear OLED screens, 5G modems, dual rear cameras, and the regular Face ID setup.
The high-end Pro models will feature high refresh rate OLED screens, triple rear cameras, a LiDAR sensor, 5G-ready chipsets, and a smaller display notch.
Information
iPhone 12 range will start at $649
As per leaks, the vanilla iPhone 12 will cost $649 (Rs. 48,500) for the 5.4-inch model and $749 (Rs. 56,000) for the 6.1-inch variant. The Pro range will start at $999 (Rs. 75,000) for the 6.1-inch version and $1,099 (Rs. 82,000) for the 6.7-inch variant.
Rumor roundup
Finally, what to expect from the new iPad and Watch?
Apple is expected to announce the new Apple Watch Series 6 and an updated iPad in September.
The upcoming wearable will certainly offer better battery life and upgraded internals including 5G support.
The details about the tablet are scarce as of now, but we expect the tech giant to release a refreshed iPad Air with an updated design and bumped-up hardware.