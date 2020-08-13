Apple's flagship iPhones, which are usually announced in September, are likely to go official in October this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. According to analyst Jon Prosser, the tech giant will unveil the iPhone 12 series in the week commencing October 12. However, the updated Apple Watch and iPad will be launched via press release around September 7. Here's our roundup.

Release date iPhone 12 Pro devices likely to be released in November

Prosser claims that the pre-orders for the iPhone 12 models will commence soon after the launch event and shipping will begin around October 19. However, the high-end iPhone 12 Pro variants will be released in November. He notes that this information is "in the system," but the dates could "slip/change" considering the "staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of dates for Pro models."

From the grapevine What do we know about the upcoming iPhone 12 line-up?

According to previous leaks, the upcoming iPhone 12 line-up will include two standard models and two Pro variants. The regular iPhone 12 series will bear OLED screens, 5G modems, dual rear cameras, and the regular Face ID setup. The high-end Pro models will feature high refresh rate OLED screens, triple rear cameras, a LiDAR sensor, 5G-ready chipsets, and a smaller display notch.

Information iPhone 12 range will start at $649

As per leaks, the vanilla iPhone 12 will cost $649 (Rs. 48,500) for the 5.4-inch model and $749 (Rs. 56,000) for the 6.1-inch variant. The Pro range will start at $999 (Rs. 75,000) for the 6.1-inch version and $1,099 (Rs. 82,000) for the 6.7-inch variant.

Rumor roundup Finally, what to expect from the new iPad and Watch?