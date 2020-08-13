If you are looking to own a premium smartphone, this might be a great deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Mi 10 (8GB/128GB model). Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange discount and an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card. Here are more details.

Pricing Everything to know about the deal

The Mi 10 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 54,999). You can also avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank Credit Card. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,200 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 32,799.

Design and display Mi 10: At a glance

The Mi 10 offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and curved screen edges. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Coral Green and Twilight Grey color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood