Last updated on Aug 13, 2020, 07:03 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are looking to own a premium smartphone, this might be a great deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Mi 10 (8GB/128GB model).
Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange discount and an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card.
Here are more details.
The Mi 10 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 54,999). You can also avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank Credit Card.
Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,200 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 32,799.
The Mi 10 offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and curved screen edges. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Coral Green and Twilight Grey color options.
The Mi 10 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The India-specific Mi 10 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired and 30W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
