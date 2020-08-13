Microsoft has started accepting pre-orders for its Android-powered dual-screen phone, the Surface Duo. If you are in the US, you can book the device via the company's online store by paying $1,400 for the 128GB base model. However, the sales will start from September 10. Thankfully, Microsoft has also revealed the full specifications of the Surface Duo. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Microsoft Surface Duo: At a glance

The Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch (1350x1800 pixels) OLED screens with an aspect ratio of 4:3 that join together via a 360-degree hinge to provide an 8.1-inch (1800x2700 pixels) tablet-like form-factor. The device weighs at 250 grams and is 9.9mm thick in the closed state. For biometric authentication, it offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

There are no cameras on the external glass body. However, there is a single 11MP (f/2.0) camera just above the right side screen. According to Microsoft, it is optimized to serve as both the front and rear snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Microsoft Surface Duo is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs two batteries with an overall capacity of 3,577mAh. The device also gets Microsoft Surface Duo UI which offers features like Dual-screen Windowing, Microsoft 365 feed, Dynamic dock, and Microsoft SwiftKey Adaptive Keyboard among others.

Information Pricing and availability