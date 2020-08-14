Infinix Mobile has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Infinix Smart 5, in Nigeria. It comes as a successor to the Smart 4 Plus. The handset features a waterdrop notch display, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and an octa-core processor. However, the company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Smart 5. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix Smart 5: At a glance

The Infinix Smart 5 sports a waterdrop notch design, a plastic body, and slim bezels. On the rear, it offers a triple rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Smart 5 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and another 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP camera on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Smart 5 is powered by an unknown octa-core chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?