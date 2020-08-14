Last updated on Aug 14, 2020, 12:05 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Infinix Mobile has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Infinix Smart 5, in Nigeria. It comes as a successor to the Smart 4 Plus.
The handset features a waterdrop notch display, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and an octa-core processor.
However, the company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Smart 5.
Here's our roundup.
The Infinix Smart 5 sports a waterdrop notch design, a plastic body, and slim bezels. On the rear, it offers a triple rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in Black, Blue, and Green color options.
The Infinix Smart 5 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and another 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP camera on the front side.
The Infinix Smart 5 is powered by an unknown octa-core chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, the company has not revealed the pricing and availability details of the Infinix Smart 5. However, looking at the specifications and features of the handset, it is likely to be priced around NGN 51,600 (roughly Rs. 10,000).
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.