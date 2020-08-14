In the updates since last night, Fortnite made major headlines. The game was pulled from Apple and Google's app stores after it snuck in an update that bypassed the two companies' payment systems and allowed players to pay directly for in-app purchases. Following the removal, the title's developer, Epic Games, sued both Apple and Google over antitrust violations. Here are other developments.

News #2 Epic Games also claimed Google broke its deals

Epic Games, in its case against Google, also alleged that the internet giant broke its business deals. The company claims it planned a special Fortnite launcher for OnePlus customers around the world but Google forced the Chinese giant to "renege" the deal. It also demanded LG, another mobile-making company Epic Games was in talks with, to do the same.

Google pushed some important product updates

While battling it out against Epic, Google pushed important updates for its products. The company announced a new Wear OS update to make launching apps 20% faster on smartwatches as well as rolled out the ability to see where a live match is streaming on Google Search. It also updated Search to show travelers trends about flight operations and hotel occupancy for various locations.

News #4 Instagram to verify account identities

Facebook's Instagram announced the plan to start asking suspicious accounts to verify their identities. The change will only affect those accounts that are seen engaging in questionable, seemingly inauthentic activities like using bots to manipulate the platform or having followers from a different country. Facebook also launched its Voting Information Center for the 2020 US election.

Other developments Other important developments to note