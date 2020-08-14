Expanding its range of premium laptops, Chinese tech giant Lenovo has launched its Yoga Slim 7i model in India. It comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core processor, an in-house Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature, and a modern design featuring a sturdy metallic chassis and slim bezels on three sides. The laptop will go on sale in the country starting today via offline retail stores.

Information It has a unique 180-degree hinge

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes with a unique hinge design that allows you to push the screen as far as 180-degrees. The flexible hinge makes the device more versatile for certain use cases as you can prop the screen according to your requirement.

Design and display Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i: At a glance

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i features a metal body with a fabric covering on the lid and a matte finish on the deck. It is nearly 15mm thick and weighs at around 1.4kg. The laptop sports a 14-inch IPS display with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution, Dolby Vision support, and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It also has a chiclet-styled keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad.

Information It offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes with a host of I/O ports including two USB 3.1 Generation 2 ports, a USB Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Ice Lake Core i7 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 512GB SSD storage, and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GDDR5 graphics card with 2GB VRAM. Under the hood, it packs a 60Wh battery that is touted to last up to 14 hours and supports fast-charging.

Information Pricing and availability