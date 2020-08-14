Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched its first-ever gaming laptop in China. Dubbed as the Redmi G, the device comes with up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a high refresh rate screen, and a chunky base that houses a sophisticated cooling system. It is currently available for pre-orders in China and is slated to go on sale starting August 18. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi G: At a glance

The Redmi G features a hefty-looking design with angular edges, a slim display lid, and a thick base. It is nearly 25mm thick and tips the scales at 2.5kg. It bears a 16.1-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and support for DC dimming. The laptop also gets a full-sized backlit keyboard, a multi-touch trackpad, and dual 2W speakers.

Features It also comes with a high-end cooling system

The Redmi G has a sophisticated cooling setup that includes dual fans, four exhausts, three copper heat tubes, and a copper cooling module. It also offers a bunch of I/O ports including two USB 3.2 Generation 2 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, Gigabit internet.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi G is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor, paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. Under the hood, it packs a 55Wh battery that offers a claimed screen time of up to 5.5 hours. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home edition.

Key details Pricing and availability