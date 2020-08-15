Ahead of its launch in India on August 18, Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched the C12 handset in Indonesia. It comes with a familiar waterdrop notch design, triple rear cameras, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and an entry-level MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. As for the pocket-pinch, it carries a price-tag of IDR 18,99,000 (approximately Rs. 10,000). Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme C12: At a glance

The Realme C12 has an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch design and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a fingerprint reader. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and Corning's Gorilla Glass protection. Moreover, it is offered in Marine Blue and Coral Red color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C12 features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash. On the front, it has a single 5MP (f/2.0) snapper for taking selfies and video calling. As for video recording capabilities, the rear camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C12 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable via micro-SD card). The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the pricing?