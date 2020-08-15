Every single village in India will be connected with optical fiber within three years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced. The promise came during the PM's address to the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day and will mark a big push for his Digital India mission. Here is all you need to know about it.

Announcement 6 lakh villages to be connected with high-speed internet

While delivering his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, the PM emphasized that technology is critical to the development of India and connecting every Indian citizen. For this, all 6 lakh villages in India will be connected with optical fiber within the next 1,000 days, he added. The system, once established, will enable high-speed internet connectivity for people living in rural India.

Quote Here's what PM Modi said

"Our aim is to connect every village with high-speed internet. This goal will be met in the coming thousand days. In the coming 1,000 days, every village in the country will be connected with optical fiber."

Announcement Lakshadweep will also be connected

Along with the villages, Lakshadweep will also be connected with an undersea submarine-based optical fiber link within the next 1,000 days, PM Modi noted. To recall, just a few days back, the PM had also inaugurated the first-ever undersea link between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar to ensure high-speed 4G connectivity for the islands. That network has been established by Airtel.

Connectivity 1.5 lakh villages already connected in India

In fact, the number of connected villages in India has increased significantly in the last five years, PM Modi added. "Before 2014, only 5 dozen panchayats (60) in the country were connected with optical fiber," he said. "In the last five years, over 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country have been connected with optical fiber."

