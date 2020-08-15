The OnePlus 8 has bagged the 'Android Enterprise Recommended' tag, becoming the company's first smartphone to be certified for enterprise use. For the uninitiated, Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) program was launched by Google in 2018. As part of the project, the tech giant verifies devices that are suitable for enterprise use based on certain hardware and software requirements. Here are more details.

Prerequisites Requirements for a device to get AER certified

For a device to get certified under the 'Android Enterprise Recommended' program, it must meet certain software and hardware requirements. The device should offer at least 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 1.4GHz chipset, 8+ hours of battery life, 90-day security updates, and run on Android 8.0 or above. At present, 189 devices are AER-certified.

Design and display Recalling the OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 features a punch-hole design with curved screen edges, a metal-glass body, and a triple camera setup on the rear side. It has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader. Further, it comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood