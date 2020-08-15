-
The OnePlus 8 has bagged the 'Android Enterprise Recommended' tag, becoming the company's first smartphone to be certified for enterprise use.
For the uninitiated, Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) program was launched by Google in 2018. As part of the project, the tech giant verifies devices that are suitable for enterprise use based on certain hardware and software requirements.
Here are more details.
-
-
Prerequisites
Requirements for a device to get AER certified
-
For a device to get certified under the 'Android Enterprise Recommended' program, it must meet certain software and hardware requirements.
The device should offer at least 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 1.4GHz chipset, 8+ hours of battery life, 90-day security updates, and run on Android 8.0 or above.
At present, 189 devices are AER-certified.
-
Design and display
Recalling the OnePlus 8
-
The OnePlus 8 features a punch-hole design with curved screen edges, a metal-glass body, and a triple camera setup on the rear side.
It has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.
Further, it comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black color options.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The OnePlus 8 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The OnePlus 8 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.