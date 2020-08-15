Expanding its range of laptops, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched a new RedmiBook Air 13 model in China. It offers a slim and lightweight design that seems to be inspired by the MacBook Air. The notebook runs on Windows 10 and packs a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset. It will go on sale in China starting August 17. Here's our roundup.

Design and display RedmiBook Air 13: At a glance

The RedmiBook Air 13 has a brushed metal body design and features slim bezels on three sides. It is fairly lightweight and thin, weighing at just 1.05kg. The laptop offers a 13.3-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300-nits of peak brightness, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. It also gets a chiclet-style keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad.

Information There is no webcam for video calling

The RedmiBook Air 13 doesn't offer a built-in webcam. Hence, you will have to connect an external camera for video conferencing and other requirements. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB Type-C ports, and a headphone jack.

Internals Under the hood

The RedmiBook Air 13 is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210Y, paired with up to 16GB of DDR3 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and Intel's integrated graphics chipset. It runs on Windows 10 and packs a 41Wh battery that is touted to offer over 8 hours of screen time. The device also offers copper cooling and dual exhausts for better thermal management.

Information Pricing and availability