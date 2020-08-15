-
Expanding its range of laptops, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched a new RedmiBook Air 13 model in China.
It offers a slim and lightweight design that seems to be inspired by the MacBook Air. The notebook runs on Windows 10 and packs a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset.
It will go on sale in China starting August 17.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
RedmiBook Air 13: At a glance
-
The RedmiBook Air 13 has a brushed metal body design and features slim bezels on three sides. It is fairly lightweight and thin, weighing at just 1.05kg.
The laptop offers a 13.3-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300-nits of peak brightness, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space.
It also gets a chiclet-style keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad.
-
Information
There is no webcam for video calling
-
The RedmiBook Air 13 doesn't offer a built-in webcam. Hence, you will have to connect an external camera for video conferencing and other requirements. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB Type-C ports, and a headphone jack.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The RedmiBook Air 13 is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210Y, paired with up to 16GB of DDR3 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and Intel's integrated graphics chipset.
It runs on Windows 10 and packs a 41Wh battery that is touted to offer over 8 hours of screen time. The device also offers copper cooling and dual exhausts for better thermal management.
-
Information
Pricing and availability
-
In China, the RedmiBook Air 13 costs CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,600) for the 8GB RAM model and CNY 5,199 (approximately Rs. 56,000) for the 16GB RAM variant. It is currently available for pre-ordering and will go on sale starting August 17.