Last updated on Aug 16, 2020, 02:19 pm
Written byShubham Sharma
In a major development, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved SalivaDirect, a novel test that can detect a COVID-19 infection using nothing but your saliva.
The test has been developed by the researchers at the Yale School of Public Health and will give the public a faster, affordable, and less invasive way to get tested for the deadly respiratory disease.
Cleared for emergency use, SalivaDirect does not work with any specialized, expensive testing kit or swab.
It is more like a protocol where healthcare workers have to take the spit sample of the person suspected of having COVID-19 and analyze it in a particular reagent-based way approved by Yale researchers.
The chemical analysis then gives results, clarifying whether or not they are infected.
Given that SalivaDirect does not require special equipment, it can be used for large scale tests of asymptomatic people.
The cost of each test comes at about $10, which is way lower than regular $100 tests and can even allow for easy repeat testing.
Further, the saliva-based approach ensures that the healthcare worker does not have to insert a long stick up your nose.
"We simplified the test so that it only costs a couple of dollars ($4 to be specific) for reagents, and we expect that labs will only charge about $10 per sample," Nathan Grubaugh, assistant professor at Yale School of Public Health, said in a statement.
Experts have long argued that the nasal samples are the most accurate option for COVID-19 testing, but with this saliva testing mechanism, the researchers are claiming 88-94% sensitivity.
This is the best accuracy level suggested for any saliva test ever and can even increase to 99% if you choose to take two tests by paying $20.
The test was cleared for emergency use after Yale researchers used SalivaDirect to successfully test asymptomatic NBA players, coaches, and staff for COVID-19.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn called the new test "groundbreaking" while speaking on its level of efficiency, simplicity, and ability of not being dependent on any specialized equipment and components that could often run out at labs.
The new test will be introduced for the testing of asymptomatic people in the coming weeks.
Plus, labs all across America will also be authorized to conduct this test once they show they have the basic equipment required for the chemical analysis of saliva available with them.
Notably, this test is not available in India as of now.
