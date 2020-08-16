When you compare WhatsApp with its biggest rival Telegram, the discussion always revolves around the market dominance of the former and the secure, feature-packed experience of the latter. But, despite leading the feature game for years, there is one particular thing that Telegram has not been able to offer in its "secure messaging" app - video calling. Now, that is changing.

Announcement Video calls announced in alpha mode

On August 14, Telegram turned seven and started the celebrations with the announcement of video calling for Android and iOS. The feature is still in alpha mode, but the company claims it is fully secure and will let you easily connect with your friends, family, and colleagues. "2020 highlighted the need for face-to-face communication," the company emphasized in its announcement.

Feature End-to-end encryption and other video-calling functions

The video calling capabilities of Telegram are just on par with WhatsApp. You get 100% secured calls with end-to-end encryption as well as options to switch video and microphone on or off at will. Further, there is also support for a picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, which would let you have video calls while browsing through chats at the same time.

Information Verify encryption with emojis

Telegram says its time-tested encryption could be verified by matching the four images appearing on your screen with those showing on that of your partner. If they match, your call is secured just like Telegram's secret chats and voice calls.

Caveats However, there are some caveats

While the introduction of video calls is significant, it must be noted that the feature only works for one-to-one communication at this stage. The platform has promised that it will upgrade video calls with more features, including group chats, in the coming months, as it moves towards more stable releases. It's not yet clear how many people would be able to have video calls.

Push A major push for Telegram?