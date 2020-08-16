South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 smartphone will come without a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. The lack of usage opportunities for the camera is being cited as the reason behind the move. As for the highlights, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear snapper setup, pack an Exynos 990 chipset, and draw power from a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to sport an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, there should be a triple snapper setup. The smartphone is likely to offer a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass v6 for display protection and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone should have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 12MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

Galaxy S21 should draw power from an octa-core Samsung Exynos 990 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The smartphone will run on Android 10-based Samsung One UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. It should also offer support for connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, an audio jack, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?