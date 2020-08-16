As TikTok struggles to hold its ground in global markets, Facebook is going a full-on assault mode to take its place. The social network recently added a TikTok-like feature called Reels on its Instagram app, and now, to build on that, it has started testing a similar short-video experience within its main app. Here's all you need to know about it.

Discovery 'Short videos' appearing within Facebook app's feed

In the last few hours, a number of Facebook users in India have reported seeing a new "Short Videos" section on its main app. It appears as part of the main feed of the Facebook app and displays a "Create" short video button, a few short clips created by users, as well as one to "See more" of them.

'Create' button offers video tools like TikTok

Once you hit the "Create" button, the Facebook camera opens and offers tools to shoot and edit a short video, complete with music and text. As you share the clip, it is added to the video feed that opens from the "See more" button. This section is vertically scrolling and just like what we have been seeing on TikTok and other short-video services.

Twitter Post Here's what it looks like

INTERESTING!

Facebook is also testing a ‘short videos’ feed with TikTok-like swipe up in its main app



This appears to be in addition to Instagram Reels



h/t @roneetm pic.twitter.com/0XHiSowCwW — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 13, 2020

Confirmation Soon after that, Facebook confirmed the test

Following multiple reports, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the company is testing short videos on its app in India. "We're always testing new creative tools so we can learn about how people want to express themselves. Short-form videos are extremely popular and we are looking at new ways to provide this experience for people to connect, create, and share on Facebook," the representative said.

Launch No word on launch yet

The spokesperson did not say when or if the company planned to launch the feature as a dedicated section on the Facebook app. This sudden push for short-videos comes as TikTok, which led the category with over 200 million users, continues to remain banned in India. The Chinese service was axed in June for being a threat to the "sovereignty and integrity of India."

Information YouTube and other local players are also testing short videos