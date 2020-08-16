Last updated on Aug 16, 2020, 07:54 pm
Written byShubham Sharma
As TikTok struggles to hold its ground in global markets, Facebook is going a full-on assault mode to take its place.
The social network recently added a TikTok-like feature called Reels on its Instagram app, and now, to build on that, it has started testing a similar short-video experience within its main app.
Here's all you need to know about it.
In the last few hours, a number of Facebook users in India have reported seeing a new "Short Videos" section on its main app.
It appears as part of the main feed of the Facebook app and displays a "Create" short video button, a few short clips created by users, as well as one to "See more" of them.
Once you hit the "Create" button, the Facebook camera opens and offers tools to shoot and edit a short video, complete with music and text.
As you share the clip, it is added to the video feed that opens from the "See more" button. This section is vertically scrolling and just like what we have been seeing on TikTok and other short-video services.
INTERESTING!— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 13, 2020
Facebook is also testing a ‘short videos’ feed with TikTok-like swipe up in its main app
This appears to be in addition to Instagram Reels
h/t @roneetm pic.twitter.com/0XHiSowCwW
Following multiple reports, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the company is testing short videos on its app in India.
"We're always testing new creative tools so we can learn about how people want to express themselves. Short-form videos are extremely popular and we are looking at new ways to provide this experience for people to connect, create, and share on Facebook," the representative said.
The spokesperson did not say when or if the company planned to launch the feature as a dedicated section on the Facebook app.
This sudden push for short-videos comes as TikTok, which led the category with over 200 million users, continues to remain banned in India.
The Chinese service was axed in June for being a threat to the "sovereignty and integrity of India."
Along with Facebook, YouTube as well as several other local players, including ShareChat, Times Internet, Chingari, and Roposo, are also trying to make their space in the category with their own short video efforts (features or standalone apps).
