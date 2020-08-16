Noted tipster Evan Blass has shared an image on Twitter, revealing the specifications of Motorola's upcoming Moto E7 Plus smartphone. The device will pack a 48MP dual camera on the rear with Night Vision, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. To recall, the device surfaced on Geekbench last week, running Android 10. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto E7 Plus: At a glance

Motorola's upcoming smartphone, the E7 Plus, will have a bezel-less display with a waterdrop-shaped notch for housing the selfie snapper. On the rear, there will be a dual-camera setup for taking pictures and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone should offer a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto E7 Plus should have a dual rear camera setup with Night Vision, comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a secondary lens with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there will a single snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto E7 Plus will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device will run on Android 10 and pack a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. It should also offer support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information What about the pricing?