Last updated on Aug 16, 2020, 09:22 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Noted tipster Evan Blass has shared an image on Twitter, revealing the specifications of Motorola's upcoming Moto E7 Plus smartphone.
The device will pack a 48MP dual camera on the rear with Night Vision, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, the device surfaced on Geekbench last week, running Android 10.
Motorola's upcoming smartphone, the E7 Plus, will have a bezel-less display with a waterdrop-shaped notch for housing the selfie snapper.
On the rear, there will be a dual-camera setup for taking pictures and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The smartphone should offer a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen.
The Moto E7 Plus should have a dual rear camera setup with Night Vision, comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a secondary lens with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there will a single snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
The Moto E7 Plus will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The device will run on Android 10 and pack a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
It should also offer support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
No official details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Moto E7 Plus in India are currently available. However, the smartphone is expected to carry a price-tag upwards of Rs. 10,000.
