South Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out the latest Android 10 update, and August 2020 Android security patch, for its Verizon-locked Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019). The latest firmware brings features like Live Transcribe, Sound Amplifier, Focus Mode, improved navigation gestures, and camera experience. It also replaces Bixby Home with Samsung Daily and renames Night Mode as Dark Mode. Here's our take.

A detailed look at the update

The latest update sports build version QP1A.190711.020.T387VVRU2CTG9 and is being rolled out via the OTA method. To manually check for the firmware, go to Settings > About phone > Software updates menu, and click on it if the update has arrived for your device.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) has a plastic frame and offers a conventional rectangular display with prominent bezels. On the rear, there is a single snapper for clicking pictures. The device packs an 8.0-inch HD+ (800x1280 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10. It is available in Carbon Black and Silver Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) comes equipped with a single 8MP rear camera. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 2MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calling. The rear camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood