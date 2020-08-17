Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has started rolling out bug fixes pertaining to the Ambient Display feature and the August 2020 Android security patch for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models. The latest firmware is being rolled out in India and Europe and it also resolves issues related to the shooting effects of the selfie snappers on the two devices. Here's our roundup.

A detailed look at the update

The latest OxygenOS update sports version number 10.5.13 and 10.5.12 for India and Europe, respectively. It is being rolled out in stages so everyone will not get it at the same time. To check, go to Settings> System> System Updates, and update if it's available.

Design and display Here's a look at the OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8 Pro offers a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Moreover, both the handsets come with an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication, a metal-glass body, and a punch-hole design.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and another 5MP color filter sensor. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 offers a triple-lens setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 2MP macro lens. On the front, both the devices feature a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood