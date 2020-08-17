Last updated on Aug 17, 2020, 12:45 am
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has started rolling out bug fixes pertaining to the Ambient Display feature and the August 2020 Android security patch for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models.
The latest firmware is being rolled out in India and Europe and it also resolves issues related to the shooting effects of the selfie snappers on the two devices.
Here's our roundup.
The latest OxygenOS update sports version number 10.5.13 and 10.5.12 for India and Europe, respectively. It is being rolled out in stages so everyone will not get it at the same time. To check, go to Settings> System> System Updates, and update if it's available.
OnePlus 8 Pro offers a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Moreover, both the handsets come with an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication, a metal-glass body, and a punch-hole design.
The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and another 5MP color filter sensor.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 offers a triple-lens setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 2MP macro lens.
On the front, both the devices feature a 16MP selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 8 series draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The standard model offers a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging support, while the Pro variant packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired, 30W wireless, and 3W reverse wireless charging support.
The duo also supports the latest connectivity options.
