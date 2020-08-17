Last updated on Aug 17, 2020, 11:11 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
To recall, the handset was launched in August during the Amazon Prime Day sale.
As for the highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery.
The Redmi 9 Prime features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset has a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Matte Black, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Space Blue color options.
The Redmi 9 Prime sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Redmi 9 Prime draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB storage variant; the 4GB/128GB storage model costs Rs. 11,999. Meanwhile, buyers can also avail 5% instant discount on HSBC Cashback Card and no-cost EMI options via Amazon.
