Over the weekend, a lot happened in the world of technology. Firstly, US President Donald Trump indicated to reporters that the White House is considering a ban on more Chinese firms, along with ByteDance's TikTok and WeChat. "Well, we're looking at other things, yes," Trump said when questioned if he could ban other Chinese firms like Alibaba. Here are other major updates.

News #2 TikTok given 90-day ultimatum

Trump also spelled more trouble for ByteDance by signing another executive order giving the Chinese company a 90-day-period (until November 12) to divest all US assets in TikTok or close. The attack came as TikTok is in talks with Microsoft for a potential sale of its US, Canada, and Australia businesses. The discussions, Microsoft had said earlier, will be completed by September 15.

News #3 Facebook tries another TikTok rival; begins mega app merger

News #4 National Digital Health Mission for India

On India's 74th Independence Day, PM Modi announced the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) for the country. As part of this project, every Indian citizen would be allotted a health ID card that would store all their medical data, starting from health conditions to regularly-updated prescriptions, on a common database, and let health workers provide the right treatment.

News #5 Other major developments to note

Finally, some COVID-19 updates