Last updated on Aug 17, 2020, 12:38 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C15 in India on August 18 at 12:30pm through a virtual event, alongside the Realme C12.
The company has officially teased the handset on its India website; it was earlier spotted on the company's India support page as well.
To recall, the device was unveiled in Indonesia last month.
The Realme C15 offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be available in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver color options.
The Realme C15 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Realme C15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port
The Realme C15 starts at IDR 1,999,000 (approximately Rs. 10,100) in Indonesia. However, the official details about pricing and availability in India will be revealed at the launch event on August 18.
