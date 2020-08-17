HMD Global is working to launch its mid-range smartphone, the Nokia 5.3 in India soon. It was launched globally in March. In the latest development, the handset has gone live on the company's official website, but the listing doesn't mention details about the India launch. It comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Design and display Nokia 5.3: At a glance

The Nokia 5.3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a circular-shaped quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset gets a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 5.3 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 5.3 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?