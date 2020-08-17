Modern-day laptops offer on-screen touch controls to deliver a smartphone-like navigational experience. It simplifies the way one uses their PC, but the thing is, older generation machines, especially laptops, do not have this function. Now, to change that for good, Microsoft has patented a handy new technology. Here is all you need to know about it.

Patent Patent for using an alternate device as 'emulated touchscreen'

Microsoft has patented a system that promises to convert a non-touch machine into a touch-controlled one by using a "maneuverable emulated touch screen". Specifically, the company envisions that an external touch-sensing device, like a trackpad, can work with a special 'input mode' of Windows 10 and prompt the OS to treat the inputs from that device as dedicated touch inputs for controlling the notebook.

Actions Actions would appear in a smaller focus area

As the OS processes external touch inputs, actions will appear within a "focus area," a smaller part of the display. This particular area, according to the patent, will let you perform a range of operations using hand gestures, just like a regular touch screen, and can also be moved to cover all parts of the display interface using a specific touch maneuver.

Working Regular touch gestures will work

The images drawn in the patent filing indicate that the mechanism envisioned by Microsoft will let you perform several hand gestures to control actions within the focus area. This includes zooming in, zooming out, drawing with one finger, moving around the focus area with two fingers, and swiping down from the top to close an app, among other things.

Implementation No word on official implementation