Last updated on Aug 17, 2020, 05:01 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung will reduce the price of its budget-friendly smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M01 on Amazon from August 18 onwards, the e-commerce website has revealed via a teaser.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 439 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.
However, it is unclear if the price drop is permanent in nature.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a dual rear camera setup.
The handset sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. However, it misses out on a fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Black, Blue, and Red color options.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it packs a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a microUSB port.
According to the banner on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs. 8,399 for the solo 3GB/32GB storage model. As mentioned before, it will be up for sale on Amazon from tomorrow i.e. August 18.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.