Samsung will reduce the price of its budget-friendly smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M01 on Amazon from August 18 onwards, the e-commerce website has revealed via a teaser. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 439 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. However, it is unclear if the price drop is permanent in nature.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M01: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M01 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a dual rear camera setup. The handset sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. However, it misses out on a fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Red color options.

Information Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 13MP dual rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy M01 offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it packs a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a microUSB port.

Information Finally, what about the price?