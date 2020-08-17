Last updated on Aug 17, 2020, 06:24 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of flagship smartphones, Vivo has launched the iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro in China. They are touted as the successor to the iQOO 3 series which was unveiled earlier this year.
Both the handsets come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and triple rear camera setup.
However, there is no word about their availability in India yet.
Both the iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, they house a triple-camera module.
The duo sports a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The iQOO 5 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait camera.
The iQOO 5 Pro, on the other hand, retains the main and ultra-wide shooters along with an 8MP periscope camera.
On the front, both the models house a 16MP selfie snapper.
The iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The vanilla model packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support and the Pro model houses a smaller 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
Further, they come with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The iQOO 5 is priced at CNY 3,998 (approximately Rs. 43,100) for the 8GB/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 4,598 (around Rs. 49,500) for the 12GB/256GB model.
Meanwhile, the iQOO 5 Pro costs CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 53,900) for the 8GB/256GB model and the 12GB/256GB variant costs CNY 5,498 (approximately Rs. 59,250).
It will go on sale in China starting August 24.
