Expanding its range of flagship smartphones, Vivo has launched the iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro in China. They are touted as the successor to the iQOO 3 series which was unveiled earlier this year. Both the handsets come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and triple rear camera setup. However, there is no word about their availability in India yet.

Design and display iQOO 5 and 5 Pro: At a glance

Both the iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, they house a triple-camera module. The duo sports a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iQOO 5 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait camera. The iQOO 5 Pro, on the other hand, retains the main and ultra-wide shooters along with an 8MP periscope camera. On the front, both the models house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The vanilla model packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support and the Pro model houses a smaller 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. Further, they come with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Finally, what about the price?