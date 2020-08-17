COVID-19 has made face masks a part of the 'new normal.' However, for their own weird personal and political reasons, many choose to avoid masks, putting their and others' lives at risk. Now, to end this problem once and for all, a YouTuber has come up with a unique solution - a "mask gun." Here's how it works.

Requirement Why masks are necessary?

As per World Health Organization, COVID-19, caused by a novel coronavirus, spreads through respiratory droplets that are released while speaking, coughing, or sneezing. These particles can fall directly on another person or land on a surface that might be touched by someone and end up infecting them by the disease. However, a mask, if worn, prevents these particles from being released in the first place.

Anti-maskers Still, many have been refusing to wear

Despite the official guidelines on masks, a number of people around the world have chosen to roam publicly without any face covering, putting their and others' lives at risk. Many health experts have launched educational videos and campaigns to bring these people back to their senses, but without much success. So, YouTuber and designer Allen Pan decided to test the 'mask gun' approach.

Mask gun Novel mask gun 'shoots' masks onto people

As demonstrated by Pan in a video that has raked 2.2 million views, the mask gun shoots face masks onto people. Once fired, the covering hurls towards the target's face before automatically wrapping around the back of their head. It is not perfect but works well enough to cover their mouth and nose. For the most part, it is a symbolic gesture.

Working How Pan created this?

Even though people would be offended by the DIY mask launcher and raise some legitimate safety questions, there is no denying that the creation itself is pretty ingenious. The mask's strings are attached to four weights that carry it forward and generate enough momentum to tie the whole thing around the person's neck/face, much like the bolas or net launchers for a trap.

Twitter Post Here's the gun in action