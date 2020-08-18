ZTE has announced on Weibo, that it will launch the world's first commercial smartphone with an under-display selfie snapper, the Axon 20, on September 1. As for the highlights, the handset will pack a 6.92-inch OLED display, a quad rear camera setup, and possibly draw power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset. Moreover, it should be priced under Rs. 40,000. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ZTE Axon 20: At a glance

The ZTE Axon 20 will have a glass-metal body and a bezel-less design with no cut-out for the selfie snapper. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. It should come in White and Blue color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ZTE Axon 20 is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with dual-LED dual-tone flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 32MP (f/2.0) snapper for taking selfies and video calling is likely.

Internals Under the hood

The ZTE Axon 20 should draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,120mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?