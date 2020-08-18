Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, is all set to go on another flash sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. It comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a punch-hole display, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery. To recall, the handset was launched in March alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and has been available only through flash sales.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a premium glass body with a punch-hole design and a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?