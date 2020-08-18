Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to be launched in India soon as Amazon has activated a promotional page for the tablet. The listing does not reveal the exact release date but confirms that the flagship tablet is "coming soon." As for the key highlights, the Tab S7 comes with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, quad speakers, a 120Hz screen, and a bundled S Pen.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features an aluminum body with a conventional display and proportionate bezels. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera module. The tablet sports an HDR10-certified 11.0-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 bears a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The tablet runs on Android 10 and packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G (optional), and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?