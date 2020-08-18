Last updated on Aug 18, 2020, 04:41 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Realme has launched the C12 and C15 models in India.
The handsets come with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, up to four rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.
As for availability, the Realme C12 will go on sale starting August 24 while the Realme C15 will be available starting August 27.
Here's our roundup.
The Realme C15 has a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel, and a plastic body. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is powered by a Helio G35 chipset, coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery.
The Realme C15 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Realme C12 is mostly identical to the Realme C15. It has the same plastic chassis, waterdrop notch design, a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.
The handset also runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery. At the heart, it has a Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The Realme C12 has a triple rear camera setup including a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Realme C12 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the solo 3GB/32GB variant. On the other hand, the Realme C15 costs Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.
As mentioned before, the C12 will go on sale starting August 24 while the C15 will be up for grabs starting August 27 via Flipkart and Realme.com.
