Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Realme has launched the C12 and C15 models in India. The handsets come with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, up to four rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. As for availability, the Realme C12 will go on sale starting August 24 while the Realme C15 will be available starting August 27. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1 Realme C15

The Realme C15 has a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel, and a plastic body. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Helio G35 chipset, coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Information Realme C15 bears a quad rear camera setup

The Realme C15 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Realme C12

The Realme C12 is mostly identical to the Realme C15. It has the same plastic chassis, waterdrop notch design, a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset also runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery. At the heart, it has a Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Information Realme C12 offers a 13MP triple rear camera

The Realme C12 has a triple rear camera setup including a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Pricing Finally, what about the price?