Following the launch of XPS 14 and 15 in India last month, Dell has expanded its portfolio of premium laptops in the country by releasing the XPS 17 model. It features a bezel-less design, up to 4K display, a carbon fiber deck, and a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. To recall, the device made its global debut in May this year. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Dell XPS 17: At a glance

The Dell XPS 17 has a slim design with ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides. It tips the scales at around 2.1kg. The laptop features a 17.0-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) InfinityEdge anti-glare display, with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) screen available as optional. It also gets a carbon fiber deck that houses a backlit keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad.

Information Under the hood

The Dell XPS 17 draws power from a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The notebook runs on Windows 10 Home edition and packs a 97Wh battery.

Connectivity Connectivity options on the Dell XPS 17

The Dell XPS 17 comes with a host of connectivity options including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. It also packs stereo speakers including two dedicated woofers. The laptop supports Windows Hello facial unlock feature and has an in-built lid sensor that automatically switches on the device when the lid is lifted.

Information What about the pricing?